SpaceX Launches 22 Starlinks from Florida, Delays Launch from California

SpaceX successfully launched its Starlink Group 6-10 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The mission faced weather-related delays but ultimately launched at 11:36 p.m. ET. The 22 V2 mini Starlink satellites were deployed into a 43-degree orbital inclination, increasing the total number of Starlinks in orbit to 4,962. The satellites will now undergo checkouts and raise themselves to their operational orbits.

The booster, identified as Booster 1067, completed its 13th flight and successfully landed on the droneship ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’ about eight and a half minutes after launch. The fairings that protect the Starlink satellites during the initial phase of flight had flown for their 10th and 11th times. SpaceX plans to recover and refurbish them for future use.

However, SpaceX had to postpone their planned Starlink Group 7-1 mission from California due to recovery weather. Hurricane Hilary threatened the Californian coast, leading to a delay until August 21. The launch is scheduled for no earlier than 11:04 p.m. PT. Once the weather clears and the necessary repositioning of the droneship is completed, SpaceX hopes to proceed with the mission.

If everything goes according to plan, SpaceX may be able to set up a doubleheader by launching the next Starlink mission from Florida, tentatively scheduled for the evening of August 22, pending confirmation from SpaceX.

