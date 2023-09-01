SpaceX Successfully Launches Starlink Satellites and Lands Rocket

SpaceX has successfully launched 22 Starlink internet satellites into orbit and completed a successful landing of the Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage. The launch took place at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the rocket touched down on the SpaceX drone ship, A Shortfall of Gravitas, in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Falcon 9 rocket used for this mission has been flown and landed seven times before, setting a new record for reuse. SpaceX’s overall record for reuse stands at 16 flights, achieved by two different Falcon 9 first stages.

After the first stage landed, the Falcon 9’s upper stage continued its flight. If all goes according to plan, it will deploy the 22 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO) about 65 minutes after liftoff.

This launch was originally intended to be part of a SpaceX doubleheader, with another Falcon 9 scheduled to launch 13 satellites for the U.S. Space Force. However, that launch was postponed due to an undisclosed issue and is now targeted for Friday.

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network aims to provide high-speed, low-latency internet coverage worldwide. The company plans to launch thousands of satellites into orbit to achieve this goal.

Overall, the successful launch and landing of the Falcon 9 rocket demonstrates SpaceX’s commitment to reusable rocket technology, paving the way for more cost-effective and sustainable space missions in the future.

Sources: SpaceX mission description