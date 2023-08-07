CityLife

SpaceX Launches 22 Starlink Satellites and Lands Rocket at Sea

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 7, 2023
SpaceX successfully launched 22 additional Starlink internet satellites on August 6. The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Starlink spacecraft, took off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:41 p.m. EDT. The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket returned to Earth as planned and landed on the SpaceX droneship called “A Shortfall of Gravitas” positioned in the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 8.5 minutes after liftoff.

This particular booster has now completed its fourth launch and landing, marking another successful mission for SpaceX. The Falcon 9’s upper stage continued the mission by deploying the 22 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO) approximately 65 minutes after liftoff.

According to satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell, SpaceX has launched a total of around 4,900 Starlink spacecraft to date, with over 4,500 currently operational in orbit. The company plans to deploy many more Starlink satellites to LEO in the coming weeks and months.

SpaceX has already received approval for deploying 12,000 satellites and has applied for permission to launch an additional 30,000 satellites. As the Starlink constellation grows, it aims to provide global internet coverage and bridge the digital divide by connecting users in remote and underserved areas.

SpaceX’s successful launch and booster landing demonstrate the progress the company is making in its endeavor to revolutionize internet connectivity through its Starlink satellite constellation. With each launch, SpaceX further expands both its satellite network and its reusable rocket technology, bringing us closer to a more connected world.

