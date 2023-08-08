SpaceX Launches 15 More Starlink Satellites and Successfully Lands Rocket

SpaceX successfully launched an additional 15 Starlink internet satellites on Monday night, marking the company’s fifth launch and landing for this particular booster. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink spacecraft took off from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:57 p.m. EDT. Approximately 9.5 minutes after launch, the Falcon 9’s first stage landed on the SpaceX drone ship Of Course I Still Love You as planned.

The Falcon 9’s upper stage will continue its journey to low Earth orbit, where it will deploy the 15 Starlink satellites approximately 14.5 minutes after liftoff. SpaceX representatives noted that confirmation of deployment success may take some additional time.

This launch follows another Starlink mission just a day prior, when SpaceX launched 22 satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. With these recent additions, SpaceX has now launched a total of 4,918 Starlink spacecraft to date. According to satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell, more than 4,500 of these satellites are currently functional.

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation aims to provide global broadband coverage, particularly in remote and underserved areas. The company plans to launch thousands more satellites in the coming years to enhance their network’s reach and reliability.

The successful launch and landing of these satellites highlight SpaceX’s ongoing efforts to develop and expand its satellite internet service.