SpaceX Successfully Launches 13 U.S. Military Satellites for Space Development Agency

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket on September 2nd, carrying 13 U.S. military satellites. The mission was the second launch of the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tranche 0 mesh network, which aims to create a military communications and missile tracking system in low Earth orbit.

The SDA, a U.S. Space Force organization, is building the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, a space data network. This network includes a transport layer and a missile-tracking sensor layer, and its goal is to provide an internet in space that can transfer data between satellites and deliver information to military systems on the ground, at sea, and in flight.

The launch of the Tranche 0 mission was scheduled for August 31st but was postponed due to a first-stage engine issue. A second attempt on September 1st was also called off minutes before liftoff due to a problem with a valve on the ground support equipment.

The Falcon 9 rocket successfully separated from the second stage approximately two and a half minutes into the flight. Afterward, the booster performed three engine burns and returned to Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base about eight minutes after liftoff. As is customary for military launches, SpaceX did not provide views of the second stage or payload updates after booster separation.

The 13 satellites launched as part of the Tranche 0 constellation included 11 communications satellites made by Lockheed Martin and one made by York Space. In addition, SpaceX contributed two missile-tracking sensor satellites.

The Tranche 0 network will be further expanded with four missile-tracking satellites made by L3Harris, which are projected to launch later this year under the National Security Space Launch Phase 2 contract.

The successful launch of these military satellites marks SpaceX’s 61st launch this year and their 260th overall. The first-stage booster used for this mission completed its 13th flight, and SpaceX has recovered 222 first stages to date.

