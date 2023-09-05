SpaceX to Launch 21 Starlink Satellites

SpaceX is gearing up for another Falcon 9 rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission, known as Starlink 6-12, will carry a batch of 21 Starlink internet satellites. The liftoff is tentatively scheduled for 10:47 p.m. EDT, with a nearly four-hour launch window until 11:05 p.m. EDT. If weather conditions are unfavorable, there are five additional launch opportunities available.

The weather forecast for the launch is promising, with a 90% chance of favorable conditions during the launch window. The primary concern is the presence of a low-topped cumulus cloud near the launch pad. If all goes well, this would be the 46th launch from the Space Coast this year and the 62nd mission for SpaceX in 2021.

The 230-foot Falcon 9 rocket will follow a southeasterly trajectory between Florida and the Bahamas. The payload for this mission consists of Starlink satellites, which are designed to provide high-speed internet coverage globally. SpaceX’s first-stage booster will attempt a landing on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean about eight minutes after liftoff.

Looking ahead, the next launch from Florida’s Space Coast will be a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. This national security mission, in collaboration with the U.S. Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office, will carry secretive payloads to geostationary orbit. The launch date for this mission has not yet been determined.

More Starlink missions are expected to be launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the future, although specific dates have not been announced. For the latest updates on launch schedules, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Source: FLORIDA TODAY

Definitions:

– Falcon 9: A two-stage reusable rocket developed by SpaceX for the reliable and cost-effective transport of satellites and other payloads into space.

– Starlink: A satellite constellation project developed by SpaceX to provide global broadband coverage.

– Launch Window: The period of time during which a rocket can be launched, taking into account various factors such as weather conditions and trajectory requirements.

– Payload: The cargo or equipment carried by a rocket or spacecraft.

– Drone Ship: An autonomous vessel used by SpaceX to recover rocket boosters at sea.