SpaceX Sets Quickest Turnaround for Rocket Launch from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is preparing for a rocket launch tonight from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which would mark its fastest turnaround ever from a single launch pad. The launch is scheduled for 9 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40, with several backup options available throughout the night and into Monday.

The Falcon 9 rocket will be carrying 22 Starlink satellites. However, the weather conditions pose a challenge, with a 30% chance of favorable conditions at the beginning of the launch window. This likelihood improves to 80% by the end of the window, and similar conditions are expected in the event of a 24-hour delay.

This launch will also see the first-stage booster making its fourth flight, with plans for recovery on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic. The launch pad was last used on Thursday for the Intelsat G-37 mission.

If the launch takes place tonight, it will set a new SpaceX record for turnaround time, with a gap of only three days and 20 hours since the previous launch. This surpasses the previous record set from February 7-12, 2023, which had a turnaround time of five days, three hours, and 38 minutes.

With this launch, SpaceX will have completed its 40th orbital launch from the Space Coast in 2023, with all but two launches coming from the company. When combined with launches from California, this would mark SpaceX’s 53rd orbital launch, putting them well on track to surpass their 2022 record of 61 launches.