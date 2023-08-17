SpaceX Successfully Launches and Deploys Starlink Satellites

Late Wednesday, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying more Starlink internet satellites into orbit. The rocket, standing at 230 feet, launched from Launch Complex 40 and soared on a trajectory over the Atlantic Ocean. It completed an ocean landing about eight minutes after liftoff.

This mission, known as Starlink 6-10, was the 42nd launch of the year from the Space Coast. It deployed 22 additional satellites, expanding SpaceX’s global satellite network. Since 2019, the company has sent over 5,000 of these satellites into orbit.

Starlink internet service is available for various applications, ranging from providing connectivity to remote areas to in-flight services on airplanes. Residential customers can subscribe to the service starting at $120, with an initial $599 hardware fee.

The next Falcon 9 launch from Florida is scheduled to carry NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station. This mission will take off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, with liftoff targeted for 3:49 a.m. EDT on Friday, August 25. The crew on board the Endurance Dragon capsule will conduct a six-month science mission.

SpaceX may also plan another Falcon 9 Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral, although specific dates have not been announced yet. For the most up-to-date launch information, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

SpaceX’s successful deployment of the Starlink satellites highlights their commitment to expanding global internet coverage. This mission contributes to the growing constellation of satellites that will enable improved connectivity in various parts of the world.