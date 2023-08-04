NASA’s Crew-7 Launch Delayed to August 25

NASA’s upcoming astronaut mission, Crew-7, has been pushed back to August 25 due to further delays with the assigned launch pad. SpaceX, the company responsible for the launch, required additional time to complete pad readiness after recently launching a Falcon Heavy rocket from the same pad.

The new launch target for Crew-7 is set for 3:49 a.m. EDT (0749 GMT) on August 25. The mission will transport four astronauts, including NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli, Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency, Japan’s Satoshi Furukawa, and Russia’s Konstantin Borisov to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule named Endurance.

The Falcon Heavy launch caused initial delays to the Crew-7 mission, with the first announced target date being August 15. However, issues with the launch pad became evident after the July 28 Falcon Heavy launch. NASA has subsequently announced three new launch dates, with August 17, August 23, and now August 25 confirmed, citing pad readiness as the reason for the delays.

The new launch date may also affect the handover time for the departing Crew-6 group on the ISS. Crew-6 was originally scheduled to leave on August 25, but NASA prefers to have a few days between departing and arriving crews. Details regarding the handover have not been released yet.

NASA’s update mentioned that the new launch date takes advantage of consecutive launch opportunities and deconflicts the station’s cargo spacecraft traffic schedule. A Roscosmos Progress cargo spacecraft is slated to dock with the ISS on August 24, assuming its launch goes according to plan. The current docking time for Crew-7 is approximately 2:45 a.m. EDT (0645 GMT) on August 26.

Backup opportunities for the Crew-7 launch are also available on August 26 and August 27, as per NASA officials.