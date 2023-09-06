NASA’s Psyche Probe Set to Launch Towards Metal Asteroid

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft is scheduled to launch on October 5, 2022, atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, marking the first interplanetary mission for both the spacecraft and the rocket. The mission aims to study the metallic asteroid named Psyche, located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Upon arrival in the summer of 2029, the spacecraft will provide scientists with valuable information about the asteroid’s composition.

The launch of Psyche will be a significant milestone for SpaceX, as it will be their first Falcon Heavy liftoff for NASA. The Falcon Heavy is currently the second most powerful rocket in operation, after NASA’s Space Launch System. Since its debut, the Falcon Heavy has only been launched seven times.

Originally, Psyche was slated for launch in the fall of 2022, but issues with the spacecraft’s flight software caused a one-year delay. However, those issues have been resolved, and the mission team is eager for liftoff.

The spacecraft will use highly efficient solar electric propulsion to travel to the asteroid belt, with a gravity assist flyby of Mars in May 2026 to boost its velocity. Psyche will then spend 26 months studying the asteroid up close, circling lower until it reaches an orbit just 40 miles above Psyche’s surface.

Scientists are excited to finally get a closer look at Psyche, as little is currently known about its surface. One possibility is that it is covered by tiny, cup-shaped micrometeorite impacts into metal, with some non-metal parts like rock or sulfur. Psyche is believed to contain a significant amount of metal, estimated to be worth about $10 quintillion on Earth. However, the mission is purely for scientific purposes and not intended for asteroid mining.

The $1.2 billion Psyche mission will utilize three dedicated instruments to study the asteroid, including a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer, a multispectral imager, and a magnetometer. In addition, the spacecraft will conduct “gravity science” using its radio telecommunications system to learn more about Psyche’s internal structure and composition.

This mission is expected to shed light on the formation of rocky planets like Earth and Mars. Psyche is thought to be the exposed core of a protoplanet, making it an intriguing target for exploration.

Source:

– NASA’s Psyche asteroid probe on track for October launch after 1-year delay