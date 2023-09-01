CityLife

SpaceX to Launch Tranche 0 Satellites for Space Development Agency

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 1, 2023
SpaceX, the space exploration company founded by Elon Musk, is preparing to launch its Falcon 9 rocket carrying Tranche 0 satellites for the Space Development Agency. The launch is scheduled for Saturday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The Falcon 9 rocket is set to take off at 10:25 a.m. ET/7:25 a.m. PT. This launch was rescheduled twice, first from the initial planned Thursday launch, then from a Friday launch. The livestream of the launch will begin approximately 15 minutes before liftoff, and it can be watched on SpaceX’s YouTube channel.

The satellites aboard the Falcon 9 will be sent to low-Earth orbit and will become part of the Space Development Agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space architecture. This architecture aims to create a layered satellite network that will provide global military communication and missile warning, indication, and tracking capabilities.

After the separation of the first stage, the Falcon 9 rocket will attempt to land on Landing Zone 4 at the Vandenberg Space Force Base. Successful landings of the Falcon 9 rockets are crucial for reusability and cost-effectiveness in future space missions.

In other space news, researchers have recently discovered a mysterious interstellar radio signal reaching Earth. This extraordinary finding has sparked excitement and curiosity among scientists as they strive to understand the origins of this signal.

