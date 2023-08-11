SpaceX Continues Rapid Launch Pace with Starlink Mission

In August, SpaceX is maintaining a rapid launch schedule with its fourth launch in just over a week, as it sends up another Starlink mission from the Space Coast. The Falcon 9 rocket carried 22 internet satellites and lifted off at 1:17 a.m. early Friday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40. Delays caused by weather conditions had postponed the launch several times earlier on Thursday.

The first-stage booster, which flew for the ninth time, successfully made its recovery landing on the droneship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic.

This quick turnaround demonstrates the efficiency of the Cape Canaveral pad, as it had previously set a record of three days, 21 hours, and 41 minutes between launches from August 3-6. With this mission, there have been three launches from the pad in just over eight days and seven launches in the past month. Additionally, SpaceX successfully launched a mission from California’s Vandenburg Space Force Base on Tuesday.

This latest launch from Canaveral’s SLC-40 is the 31st of the year, while SpaceX has launched eight times from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39-A.

Overall, this is the 41st launch of the year from the Space Coast, with all but two coming from SpaceX. It also marks the 55th launch for Elon Musk’s company across its Florida and California operations. Notably, this count does not include the Starship and Super Heavy attempt from Texas, which ended with the rocket’s destruction.

At the beginning of the year, Elon Musk stated that SpaceX might fly as many as 100 orbital missions. The company achieved a record nine launches in a single month in May, and if the current launch pace continues, there is a chance that August could equal or surpass that number.

In total, this mission is the 254th successful orbital flight for SpaceX since the first Falcon 1 launch in 2008. It also marks the 216th successful recovery and the 189th successful reflight of a booster among its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets.