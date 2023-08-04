CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Successful Falcon 9 Launch Sends Satellites to Orbit

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
Falcon 9 B1077 completed its 6th launch and landing, successfully deploying the Intelsat Galaxy-37/Horizons-4 satellites to geostationary transfer orbit. The launch took place from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

After liftoff, Booster 1077 headed eastward away from Florida. During the flight, at an altitude of roughly 80 km, lightning was seen flashing in thunderstorms over the Atlantic Ocean. However, the droneship ‘Just Read the Instructions’ managed to avoid the storms, allowing for a smooth landing of the Falcon 9 first stage.

The second stage of the rocket completed its first burn approximately eight minutes into the flight. After coasting for about 18 minutes, the second stage ignited again for its final burn over the Gulf of Guinea. After another five minutes of coasting, the G-37/H-4 satellite payload was successfully deployed.

The fairings that protected the satellite during launch also made a fiery re-entry through the atmosphere. They were then recovered from the Atlantic Ocean with the assistance of the recovery ship Bob.

SpaceX’s next upcoming mission is the Starlink Group 6-8, scheduled for no earlier than August 6th.

[Replay of the Galaxy-37/Horizons-4 launch can be viewed on YouTube: https://youtube.com/watch?v=XV2tyCEBctA]

Note: For any questions or comments, please contact [email protected] or tweet @RDAnglePhoto.

