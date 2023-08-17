SpaceX Submits Final Mishap Investigation Report for Starship Test Flight

SpaceX has submitted the final mishap investigation report to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its April 20 Starship integrated flight test. This is an important regulatory step towards launching Starship on its second orbital test flight, pending FAA approval. The FAA stated that once the report is approved, it will identify corrective actions that SpaceX must undertake. Additionally, SpaceX will need to modify its license to include these actions before being authorized to launch again.

The review process for the report and any necessary changes is still ongoing. Despite delays in submitting the final report, SpaceX has made significant modifications to the launch vehicle and launch pad. One major change includes the installation of a water deluge system. This system is designed to release water from underneath the orbital launch mount to diffuse the energy of the engines and protect the pad’s foundation. It aims to prevent the scattering of debris over wide areas, an issue encountered during the April test flight.

On August 6, SpaceX successfully tested the water deluge system during a static fire of the Starship Booster. The test turned the engine fire into steam, resulting in a cleaner, quieter, and shorter plume. Another modification involved upgrading Starship’s flight termination system (FTS). After a 40-second delay, the FTS would explode the Starship during a test. Although SpaceX has conducted tests of the upgraded FTS at the Massey test facility in Texas, specific details have not been disclosed.

The FAA has not provided a specific timeline for their review process, leaving the approval timeframe uncertain. SpaceX will require authorization from the FAA before proceeding with their next launch. Elon Musk previously targeted the second orbital launch test of Starship for six to eight weeks after mid-June, but no further updates on the launch timing have been given.