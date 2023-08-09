SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 15 Starlink Satellites in Foggy Conditions

The Falcon 9 successfully launched 15 V2 mini Starlink satellites despite thick fog at the Space Launch Complex 4 East in California. The satellites, known as Group 6-20, are part of the growing Starlink constellation.

Upon liftoff, the Falcon 9 headed southeast and provided a spectacle for Southern California. The first and second stages of the rocket separated, with the first stage returning to Earth and the second stage performing a maneuver over the Baja Peninsula, Mexico to achieve the proper orbital trajectory.

SpaceX currently launches 15 of these mini Starlink satellites from California, potentially due to performance requirements, while still maintaining the ability to recover the Falcon 9 first stage. Previous launches from Florida have accommodated at least 22 satellites in the fairing.

With the addition of these 15 satellites, the total number of Starlink satellites launched reaches 4,918. It will take time for these satellites to reach their operational orbits as they undergo checkouts. The advantage of their low Earth orbit insertion is that if any issues arise, SpaceX can safely deorbit them to prevent space debris.

Booster 1075, the first stage used in this mission, successfully completed its fifth mission. It has been primarily used for Starlink missions, including the Transport and Tracking Layer mission. The first stage landed on the droneship ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ about nine and a half minutes after liftoff.

The fairings used in this mission were flown for the sixth time and will attempt to be recovered by SpaceX’s fairing recovery ship, Go Beyond.

This launch marks SpaceX’s 54th mission of the year and the 215th overall landing of an orbital class rocket between the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy.

For their next mission, SpaceX plans to launch up to 22 V2 mini Starlinks from Florida. The launch is scheduled for Thursday evening, pending confirmation from SpaceX.