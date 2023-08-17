SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket with Starlink Satellites

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink internet satellites from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The liftoff occurred at 11:36 p.m. EDT, followed by a first-stage booster landing on the drone ship named “Just Read the Instructions” in the Atlantic Ocean.

Space Force forecasters initially reported a 20% chance of favorable weather conditions at the beginning of the launch window, but it improved to 65% by the end. The Falcon 9 rocket flew along a southeastern trajectory and successfully deployed the Starlink satellites.

This launch marks the 13th mission for the Falcon 9 first stage, which landed on the drone ship named “Shortfall of Gravitas.” SpaceX’s Starlink satellites will provide global broadband coverage and help connect underserved communities around the world.

The post-launch timeline for this mission includes various stages such as Max Q (moment of peak mechanical stress on the rocket), main engine cutoff, separation of the first and second stages, fairing deployment, entry burn, landing burn, and satellite deployment.

This launch is the 42nd for the Space Coast this year, as SpaceX continues to contribute to the growing number of missions from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX teams worked towards a successful liftoff and started fueling the Falcon 9 rocket with kerosene and liquid oxygen. The countdown proceeded smoothly, and liftoff occurred as scheduled.

Overall, weather conditions remained favorable for the launch, with a 90% chance of go. SpaceX closely monitored the weather situation and had additional launch opportunities if needed.

With this successful launch, SpaceX continues to demonstrate its capabilities in the commercial space industry, contributing to the development of global internet connectivity and space exploration.