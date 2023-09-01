SpaceX Prepares for 60th Orbital Launch of the Year

SpaceX is gearing up for its 60th orbital launch of the year, with the Starlink Group 6-13 mission scheduled to take place in the near future. Onboard the Falcon 9 rocket will be a batch of 22 Starlink V2 Mini satellites headed to low Earth orbit. The liftoff is targeted for Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7:52 p.m. EDT (2352 UTC). If successful, this launch will bring SpaceX closer to breaking its own record of 61 missions set in 2022.

According to analytics firm BryceTech, SpaceX has been dominating the launch market this year. In the first two quarters of 2022, SpaceX has already completed 43 orbital launches, just 10 missions shy of the combined total of all other launch providers worldwide during the same time period. In terms of spacecraft upmass, SpaceX has launched 447,209 kg between Q1 and Q2, significantly surpassing the second-place launcher, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), which launched 47,034 kg.

However, SpaceX faced some setbacks this week. A double launch day was planned, including the record-breaking mission, but an engine issue with one of the Falcon 9’s Merlin engines forced a delay. The company is now targeting a launch time of 7:26 a.m. PDT on Friday, Sept. 1, for the postponed mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Furthermore, weather conditions may hinder the Starlink launch from Florida as forecasted by the 45th Weather Squadron at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The initial launch window has only a 20 percent chance of favorable conditions, but those odds improve to 60 percent as the window comes to a close. There are also backup opportunities within the window and the following day.

The booster for the Starlink 6-13 mission, tail number B1077, has previously completed six missions, including the Crew-5 mission. Following liftoff, it will land in the Atlantic Ocean on SpaceX’s drone ship, named “A Shortfall of Gravitas.” Another Starlink mission is scheduled to take place at Cape Canaveral as early as Sunday.

