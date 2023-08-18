SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Capsule Endurance Arrives at Launch Pad for Crew-7 Mission

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, named Endurance, has reached the launch pad in preparation for its upcoming astronaut liftoff. The capsule was transported to Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida, as announced by SpaceX on Thursday.

Prior to its arrival at KSC, the Endurance had been undergoing refurbishment at a SpaceX facility located at the nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Assuming all goes as planned, the spacecraft will be launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Pad 39A. Its mission is to transport four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of SpaceX’s Crew-7 mission.

Endurance has already been on two previous missions. It flew the Crew-3 mission in November 2021 and the Crew-5 mission in October 2022, both of which involved transporting astronauts to the ISS for NASA.

The Crew-7 mission is unique in that it is an international endeavor, with astronauts from four different countries. The crew consists of NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli, who serves as the commander, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency as the pilot, Konstantin Borisov from the Russian space agency Roscosmos as a mission specialist, and Satoshi Furukawa from Japan as another mission specialist.

Once aboard the ISS, the quartet will spend approximately six months conducting experiments and carrying out various tasks. Shortly after their arrival, the SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts, who have been residing on the station since March 3, will depart.

The successful arrival of the Crew Dragon capsule Endurance at the launch pad marks an important step toward the Crew-7 mission and further highlights SpaceX’s role in the advancement of space exploration and international collaboration in space endeavors.