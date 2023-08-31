SpaceX to Launch Military Satellites for the U.S. Space Force

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 13 military satellites for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Development Agency. The launch, known as the Tranche-0 mission, was initially planned for August 31 but was delayed by a day. Liftoff is now set for September 1, at 10:26 a.m. EDT from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, which the mission supports, aims to establish a network of satellites in low Earth orbit for global military communication and missile warning capabilities. This will be SpaceX’s second launch in support of PWSA, with the first mission taking place in April. The Tranche 0 constellation will consist of 28 satellites, primarily focusing on communication but also including satellites designed to detect missiles.

The long-term plan for PWSA involves deploying hundreds of small satellites, regularly launching new ones to enhance resilience and capabilities in orbit. Although specific details about the deployment of the satellites are not available, it is expected that the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket will return for a landing at Vandenberg about 7.5 minutes after launch.

Coverage of the launch is expected to begin 15 minutes before liftoff, and you can watch it live on Space.com or directly from SpaceX. Additional information about the mission and satellite deployment will be provided as it becomes available.

