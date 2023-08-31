SpaceX to Launch 13 Tranche 0 Demonstration Satellites for U.S. Military

SpaceX has announced that it will be launching 13 Tranche 0 demonstration satellites for the U.S. military’s Space Development Agency (SDA). The launch is scheduled to take place from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 7:26 a.m. PDT (10:26 a.m. EDT / 1426 UTC). The mission aims to support the future constellation of military missile tracking and data relay satellites.

This will be the second Falcon 9 mission to carry demonstration spacecraft for the SDA. The previous mission launched ten satellites on April 2, and four more satellites are scheduled to be launched on a future mission hosted by the Missile Defense Agency.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry 11 communications satellites, which are part of the ‘Transport Layer’ of the constellation, and two satellites for the ‘Tracking Layer’. The Transport Layer satellites will provide communication services, while the Tracking Layer satellites will track and relay data.

The first stage booster of the Falcon 9 rocket, known as B1063, will be making its 13th flight. After separation, it is expected to return and land at Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg approximately seven and a half minutes after launch.

The launch was initially scheduled for August 31, but it has been delayed due to an engine issue. SpaceX has targeted a new launch date of September 3, with a backup opportunity on September 4, if needed.

Sources: SpaceX, Space Development Agency