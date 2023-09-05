SpaceX Crew Dragon: Crew 6 Safely Returns to Earth after Six Months in Space

Crew Dragon Endeavour, carrying four astronauts, successfully made its way back to Earth after a six-month mission on the International Space Station (ISS). The capsule undocked from the ISS and began a series of small departure burns to move away from the Space Station and enter Earth’s atmosphere. After jettisoning the trunk and performing a de-orbit burn, the spacecraft began its journey home.

During re-entry, the capsule experienced intense friction with Earth’s atmosphere, resulting in plasma buildup around the capsule. The re-entry path took the Crew Dragon over Southern Mexico, the West coast of Florida, and finally near Jacksonville, where it splashed down in the ocean. The capsule’s drogue chutes and main parachutes deployed to slow it down to a safe landing speed of approximately 15 miles per hour.

After splashdown, SpaceX’s fast boats retrieved the capsule and checked for any leaks. A recovery harness was then attached to hoist the capsule out of the water. The crew, consisting of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, exited the capsule after approximately an hour and underwent a quick medical check.

This mission, known as Crew 6, completed 2,976 orbits around Earth and traveled over 78 million miles during its 185 days in space. Crew Dragon Endeavour, which completed its fourth flight to the ISS, will now be brought back to Port Canaveral for refurbishment and preparation for its next mission. Currently rated for five missions, SpaceX and NASA are working to extend the capability of Crew Dragon capsules to enable up to 15 missions. The next mission for Endeavour is planned for 2024, with Crew 8.

Definitions:

– Crew Dragon Endeavour: a spacecraft developed by SpaceX for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, designed to transport astronauts to and from the ISS.

– International Space Station (ISS): a habitable space station in low Earth orbit, serving as a laboratory for scientific research and international collaboration.

– De-orbit burn: a maneuver performed by a spacecraft to reduce its velocity and change its orbit, allowing it to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere.