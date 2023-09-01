Four Astronauts Say Farewell from Space as SpaceX Crew-6 Mission Nears Its End

The crew members of SpaceX’s Crew-6 mission bid farewell from the International Space Station (ISS) as they prepare to return home after spending over six months in space. During a livestreamed event, Commander Stephen Bowen expressed his gratitude and described the incredible experience of being on a long-duration mission. The Crew-6 mission involved various tasks, including cargo spacecraft visits, spacewalks, and the arrival of the Ax-2 private astronaut crew organized by Axiom Space.

NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg highlighted the team’s commitment to leaving the space station in better condition than they found it. As they prepare for departure, the Crew-6 undocking and splashdown will be broadcasted live on NASA Television. The hatch closing and undocking coverage will begin on Saturday, September 2, at 7 a.m. EDT, while the splashdown coverage will start at 11:45 p.m. EDT later that evening. The expected splashdown location is off the coast of Florida on Sunday, September 3, at 12:58 a.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, NASA officials remain watchful for potential impacts from Hurricane Idelia on these activities. Despite the destructive landfall of the hurricane in Florida on August 30, no changes to the schedule have been made as of yet.

The Crew-6 mission launched on March 2 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. After docking with the ISS on March 3, the full crew, which includes NASA astronauts Bowen and Hoburg, cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, and UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, settled into their long-duration mission. Al Neyadi, the first Emirati astronaut to embark on a long-duration mission and perform a spacewalk, focused on increasing enthusiasm in the UAE region through his extensive social media outreach.

