22 V2 mini Starlink satellites have been launched successfully by SpaceX, bringing the company closer to its record for launches in a calendar year. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida on its 4th mission. The launch was slightly delayed, possibly due to weather or technical reasons.

These 22 satellites, known as Group 6-8, were inserted into a 43-degree orbital inclination. They are the V2 mini Starlinks, which are larger and more capable than their predecessors. Unlike previous launches that carried up to 60 satellites, SpaceX now launches up to 22 at a time due to their increased size.

The V2 mini Starlinks weigh approximately 800 kg (1,800 lbs) and feature two solar arrays and Argon Hall thrusters for improved on-orbit maneuvering. They also offer about four times more bandwidth than earlier versions. The full-size V2 Starlink satellites, which are even larger, will be launched on Starship rockets.

This launch marked the 4th mission for the Falcon 9 rocket with the serial number B1078. The rocket’s first stage successfully landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship less than eight and a half minutes after launch. The fairing halves used in this mission had previously flown eight and ten times and were set to be recovered from the ocean by the SpaceX recovery ship Doug.

SpaceX has now completed 53 missions this year, surpassing its record-setting pace from the same time last year when they had completed 61 launches. It is likely that SpaceX will break its own record next month.

The next upcoming launch will be another Starlink mission, potentially from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. However, SpaceX has not yet confirmed the launch time for this mission.