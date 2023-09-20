SpaceX Launches 67th Rocket of the Year, Sets New Reuse Record

SpaceX continues to break records as it launched its 67th rocket of the year on Tuesday night. The launch was significant for two reasons: it marked the 17th reuse of a Falcon 9 first stage and demonstrated SpaceX’s ability to push the limits of booster reuse. This booster, with the serial number 1058, had previously flown on 11 Starlink missions and several other missions.

SpaceX engineers have performed assessments of booster wear and tear, and they believe that the rockets can achieve at least 20 flights. Despite the high number of reuse, SpaceX maintains a 100 percent success rate across the Falcon 9 rocket’s last 228 launches. Some basic inspections and component replacements are still done, and the company uses boosters with more experience for its own Starlink satellites.

One interesting aspect of the launch was SpaceX’s minimalist broadcast approach. For Starlink launches, the company now only provides a video feed with minimal audio from the launch control center, starting five minutes before liftoff. This approach is in line with SpaceX’s goal of making launches routine and taking the “magic” out of liftoff. Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has never been a fan of launch webcasts but understands the value of showcasing the company’s work for external customers.

However, one questionable decision is Musk’s choice to stream the webcasts exclusively on X, the social network he acquired, instead of YouTube. This has resulted in lower-quality video resolution and other issues that affect the viewing experience for online viewers. As a result, alternative launch streams by other platforms appeared to have larger audiences for the Starlink launch.

Despite this, SpaceX continues to be at the forefront of rocket launches, setting new records and pushing the boundaries of booster reuse.

