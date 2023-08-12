SpaceX Launches 22 More Starlink Satellites to Low Earth Orbit

SpaceX successfully launched 22 more V2 mini Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The Falcon 9 launch, which experienced some weather delays, took place at 1:17 a.m. ET (05:17 UTC) and inserted the satellites into the proper orbital inclination.

The 22 satellites separated from the second stage approximately one hour after launch, bringing the total number of Starlink satellites to 4,940, with 3,854 currently in their operational orbits. This marks the fourth mission for SpaceX in the past eight days and the 55th mission of the year.

SpaceX is currently using two out of its three launch pads for Starlink and customer launches, as Launch Complex 39A is being prepared for the upcoming Crew 7 launch scheduled for August 25th.

The Falcon 9 booster for this mission was B1069, which was flying for the ninth time. After successfully landing on the droneship “Just Read the Instructions,” B1069 became one of the few boosters in the current fleet of Falcon 9s to complete nine flights. It has been used for five Starlink missions, three commercial missions, and an ISS resupply mission.

Additionally, a SpaceX record was broken during this launch, as the fairings used on this mission had flown for their 10th and 11th times. This is the first time a fairing half has flown for 11 times.

SpaceX’s next launch is scheduled for no earlier than August 16 from SLC-40 in Florida.