The Threat of “Killer Electrons” during Geomagnetic Storms

A new study has revealed the growing danger of “killer electrons” during geomagnetic storms, highlighting the need for enhanced satellite infrastructure to mitigate potential space weather damage. These high-energy “relativistic” electrons, also known as killer electrons, pose a significant risk to satellites and understanding their activity patterns is crucial.

Geomagnetic disturbances caused by solar emissions of charged particles and magnetic fields can disrupt Earth’s magnetic shield. During these disturbances, the number of killer electrons in the external radiation belt can increase exponentially, posing a serious threat to space weather.

The study, led by Dr. Nigel Meredith of the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), analyzed 20 years of data from a GPS satellite to determine the frequency and intensity of these killer electron events. The researchers identified the 1 in 10, 1 in 50, and 1 in 100-year event levels, which serve as benchmarks for comparing extreme space weather events and assessing their potential impact.

The findings have significant implications for satellite operators, manufacturers, insurers, and governments. With the increasing reliance on satellites for communication, navigation, Earth observation, and defense, it is crucial to prepare for and mitigate the risks posed by killer electrons. As of April 2022, there were 5,465 operational satellites in Earth orbit, most of which are exposed to energetic electrons during at least part of their orbit.

Dr. Meredith emphasizes the importance of these findings, stating that they provide realistic estimates of the largest electron fluxes encountered in GPS orbit, helping engineers and operators prepare for extreme events and improve the resilience of future satellites. The study also provides valuable information for satellite insurers, enabling them to assess risk and evaluate disaster scenarios.

The study also highlights the variations in the intensity of killer electron events depending on the energy and distance from Earth. These variations can pose additional risks to satellites operating furthest from the planet. Moreover, the research reveals that killer electron events can occur at any time, not just during specific phases of the solar cycle.

Professor Richard Horne, co-author of the study, emphasizes that the space sector is critical infrastructure and assessing the resilience of satellites to severe space weather events is crucial. Severe space weather was added to the UK National Risk Register of Civil Emergencies in 2011, as the impacts on satellites can range from temporary service interruptions to complete loss of capabilities.

In conclusion, the study highlights the escalating threat of killer electrons during geomagnetic storms and underscores the need for fortified satellite infrastructure. The findings provide valuable insights for stakeholders in the satellite industry and contribute to the assessment of risks and preparation for extreme space weather events.

Reference: “Extreme Relativistic Electron Fluxes in GPS Orbit: Analysis of NS41 BDD-IIR Data” by Nigel P. Meredith, Thomas E. Cayton, Michael D. Cayton, and Richard B. Horne, 7 June 2023, Space Weather. DOI: 10.1029/2023SW003436.