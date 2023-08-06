Additive Manufacturing Advancements in Space Exploration

Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, is becoming increasingly useful as technology improves. It holds great potential in the field of space exploration, particularly in terms of in-situ resource utilization (ISRU). The European Space Agency (ESA) is supporting research efforts in this area, specifically the work of Austrian company Incus. Incus aims to develop a 3D printing solution that can reprint metal parts on the Moon.

While the Moon has abundant metallic ore that can be mined by robots or explorers, processing that ore into metal is both energy and time-intensive. These resources are limited in early lunar exploration scenarios, making it more practical to recycle existing metal. Incus utilizes a technique called Lithography-based Metal Manufacturing (LMM). This technique involves combining metallic powder with a binding agent and curing the blend using ultraviolet light. The resulting material is then sintered together to create a finished part, reducing waste compared to traditional “subtractive” manufacturing processes.

A major challenge that arises in lunar 3D printing is the presence of lunar dust. Lunar dust is known for causing problems and can interfere with manufacturing processes such as LMM. Excessive dust concentration prevents proper curing and binding, causing printed metal parts to crumble. This issue is particularly problematic for recycling projects that involve using metal from rovers or solar panels, as they would have been exposed to lunar dust for an extended period of time. Cleaning these components thoroughly before recycling is impractical due to the stickiness of lunar dust. Consequently, there is a high likelihood of a significant fraction of lunar dust present in the powder feedstock used in processes like LMM.

Incus conducted ESA-sponsored research to assess the impact of lunar dust on LMM. They experimented with varying percentages of lunar dust mixed with new and recycled titanium. Surprisingly, the printed metal parts maintained the desired porosity standards by adjusting the binder-to-powder ratio, even with high concentrations of lunar dust powder.

Although LMM is not yet ready for implementation on the Moon, further research and development are ongoing. ESA remains committed to supporting these endeavors, and more promising results from Incus and its partners can be expected in the future. The application of 3D printing technologies in space exploration holds significant potential, paving the way for sustainable resource utilization and advancement in lunar missions.