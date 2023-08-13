Multiple space agencies, including NASA, Russia-China, and others, are planning to send astronauts to the Moon in the coming years as part of their efforts to establish a permanent human presence there. In addition to government-led programs, various companies and non-government organizations are also interested in lunar activities such as tourism, mining, and the establishment of an International Moon Village. These plans require regular cargo and freight transportation between Earth and the Moon, presenting significant challenges.

To address these challenges, a team of researchers from the US and UK recently conducted a study on the optimum trajectories for traveling between Earth and the Moon. The team, consisting of Professor Emeritus Thomas Carter and Professor Mayer Humi, examined the transportation of supplies to a lunar outpost and the extraction of resources from the lunar surface. Their calculations led them to conclude that an elliptical orbit trajectory that minimizes thrust requirements would be the most efficient.

During the Space Race, both NASA and the Soviet space program used free-return trajectories, which utilized the Moon’s gravitational pull to return spacecraft to Earth with minimal adjustments. The upcoming Artemis missions by NASA will follow similar flight paths, performing figure-eight flights that end with a “splashdown” in the ocean. However, the long-term goal is to establish a permanent human presence on the Moon, which requires cost-effective transportation.

The researchers propose a shuttle that would orbit both Earth and the Moon. This shuttle would never land on either celestial body but would serve as a docking point for capsules carrying supplies and replacements for astronauts. By avoiding the need to launch heavy payloads from Earth or the Moon, significant cost and resource savings can be achieved.

To keep the shuttle in orbit, engines and propellant are necessary to counter gravitational perturbations. The researchers developed mathematical models to determine the most efficient orbit, considering the gravitational forces of Earth, the Moon, and the Sun. They found that a circular, elliptical orbit with a perigee near Earth and an apogee beyond the Moon would be optimal. Minimal thrust would be required for course corrections, with further reductions achieved by maintaining the eccentricity of the orbit near zero.

Such a shuttle and trajectory are crucial for establishing a permanent human presence on the Moon and could potentially contribute to an Earth-Moon economy. The researchers mentioned plans for a permanent outpost on the Moon that would require supplies from Earth while also returning valuable resources, such as helium-3, which is essential for fusion reactors.

As the commercial activities on the Moon, including resource extraction, are being clarified and regulated by governments, the feasibility of implementing these optimum trajectories becomes increasingly relevant. With further advancements and collaborations, the vision of a sustained human presence on the Moon may become a reality in the near future.