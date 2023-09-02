Sonic Boom Heard across the Treasure Coast from SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch

Residents of the Treasure Coast in Florida were startled Thursday evening by a loud sonic boom caused by the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The rocket, which lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:21 p.m., was carrying 22 Starlink satellites, which provide high-speed internet services.

Numerous residents in Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties reported hearing the boom and took to social media to inquire about the loud noise. Some even called the local authorities to ask about the cause of the boom. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Stuart Police Department informed callers that it was a SpaceX launch.

Sonic booms are thunder-like noises that occur when an aircraft or other vehicle travels faster than the speed of sound. As the vehicle moves through the air, it displaces air molecules with great force, creating a shock wave similar to a boat creating a wake in water.

The Treasure Coast is located approximately 74 miles from Cape Canaveral. It is important to note that the distance may slightly vary depending on the specific county. In this case, it was close enough for the sonic boom to be heard clearly across the area.

If you missed this launch, don’t worry! The next SpaceX Falcon 9 liftoff is scheduled for Sunday evening from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Once again, it will be carrying a batch of Starlink satellites.

Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA),

Florida Today