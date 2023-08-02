New Space Weather Sensor to Monitor Sun’s Outbursts and Satellite Communication

A new space weather sensor is being sent to the International Space Station (ISS) to study the impact of the sun’s outbursts on Earth’s upper atmosphere. The sensor, called the Multi-Needle Langmuir Probe, will provide data that can help space weather forecasters predict disruptions in satellite communication and navigation signals.

Space weather, which occurs when charged particles from the sun interact with Earth’s magnetic field, can cause beautiful aurora light shows but also pose risks to satellite communication and space missions. The Multi-Needle Langmuir Probe consists of six probes that will measure the density of charged particles near Earth with remarkable precision. It will gather measurements up to 5,000 times per second, allowing scientists to understand how these particles disrupt radio signals as they travel through Earth’s atmosphere to receivers on the ground.

By studying disturbances in satellite signals, researchers can improve forecasts of disruptions to navigation and positioning services provided by satellites such as Europe’s Galileo and the U.S. GPS. This new sensor will contribute to building a more accurate understanding of where, when, and how these disruptions occur.

The Multi-Needle Langmuir Probe hardware is set to be transported to the ISS via the Cygnus cargo freighter from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on August 1. It will be installed on the Bartolomeo platform, outside the European Columbus module on the ISS. Bartolomeo can host experimental equipment and offers a view of either Earth or space, depending on its orientation.

Versions of the Multi-Needle Langmuir Probe experiment have been deployed before. Working prototypes were launched on sounding rockets between 2008 and 2019 to test the technology. A simplified version of the probe was also sent to a sun-synchronous orbit over the North and South Poles on the Norsat-1 satellite in 2017, collecting valuable data on space weather in the upper atmosphere.

In addition to its journey to the ISS, another version of the Multi-Needle Langmuir Probe was planned to travel to the moon onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. However, the mission failed in April 2023 when contact with the Hakuto-R lander carrying the experiment was lost during descent. This lunar version of the probe aimed to study how lunar regolith interacts with sunlight to create plasma.

With the deployment of the Multi-Needle Langmuir Probe on the ISS, scientists will gain crucial insights into space weather phenomena and improve the prediction of disruptions to satellite communication and navigation systems.