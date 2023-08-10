Space Tourism Raises Questions About Sex in Space and Potential Risks

With the rise of space tourism, the possibility of sex in space is becoming more likely. However, scientists warn that if someone were to become pregnant in space, the radiation could harm both the mother and the embryo. This raises concerns for space companies, who could face lawsuits and negative publicity if they fail to address this issue.

While there have been no reports of sexual activity in space so far, the number of people taking pleasure cruises in Earth’s orbit is increasing. Since billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson raced to the edge of space two years ago, orbital tourism has taken off. Virgin Galactic is set to launch its first space tourists this month, while SpaceX has already sent non-professional astronauts into space.

Given the increasing popularity of space tourism, researchers believe it is unrealistic to assume that all participants will abstain from sexual activities. As a result, they argue that spaceflight companies should be proactive in discussing the risks of sex in space with their customers.

The effects of the space environment on reproductive systems are not well understood, as there has been limited research in this area. Most studies have focused on rodents, which suggest that space radiation and microgravity could impact reproductive functions. However, it is unclear whether these findings would apply to humans.

The dangers of sexual activity in space are yet to be fully understood. The high-energy deep-space radiation particles could potentially harm a developing embryo if they pass through the body. Additionally, the galactic cosmic radiation experienced in space is different from radiation on Earth, making it difficult to compare the effects.

To address these concerns, researchers recommend that space-tourism companies discuss the risks of sexual activity and require customers to undergo medical and reproductive counseling or sign waivers before flying. Failure to address this issue could lead to reputational damage and litigation for these companies.

Moreover, if humans are to become a multiplanetary species and settle on other planets, it is crucial to understand the feasibility and risks of reproduction in space. Initiatives like SpaceBorn United are being developed to research in vitro fertilization (IVF) in space, starting with mouse embryos in 2024 and eventually progressing to human embryos.

In conclusion, while the possibility of sex in space exists with the rise of space tourism, the potential risks and uncertainties associated with reproduction in the space environment need to be addressed by spaceflight companies. Further research is necessary to better understand the effects of space on human reproduction and to ensure the safety of potential space travelers.