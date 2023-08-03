Purdue University Conducts Experiment on International Space Station to Study Condensation in Reduced Gravity

On Tuesday, a Purdue University experiment was sent to the International Space Station (ISS) to collect data and gain a better understanding of how condensation is affected by reduced gravity. The experiment was launched on Northrop Grumman’s 19th commercial resupply services mission, aboard an Antares 230+ rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The NG-19 spacecraft is set to dock with the ISS on Friday.

Among the cargo weighing over 8,200 pounds on the Cygnus cargo spacecraft, a module called the Flow Boiling and Condensation Experiment (FBCE) will conduct its second experiment. The FBCE has already been collecting data on the ISS since August 2021. This experiment aims to investigate how condensation works in a reduced-gravity environment.

Mechanical engineering professor Issam Mudawar and his students conducted the first experiment last summer, which focused on measuring the effects of reduced gravity on boiling. With the arrival of additional components on the NG-19 spacecraft, the researchers will be able to conduct the second experiment.

The modules for the FBCE experiments will remain in orbit through 2025. Mudawar stated that while we have a good understanding of how heat and cooling systems work in Earth’s gravity, we still lack knowledge about their behavior in weightlessness. The research conducted through FBCE will not only support future lunar or Mars exploration, where heat and air conditioning systems need to function in reduced gravity and extreme temperatures, but it could also contribute to the development of longer distance space travel.

Understanding how reduced gravity affects condensation can also have practical applications, such as improving the efficiency of cryogenic liquid flow boiling behavior in spacecraft propulsion systems. Overall, the data collected from this experiment will contribute to advancements in space technology and exploration.