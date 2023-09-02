The Whirlpool Galaxy: A Spectacular View from the James Webb Space Telescope

The Whirlpool Galaxy, also known as M51 and NGC 5194, is a stunning spiral galaxy located 27 million light-years away in the constellation Canes Venatici. Its unique features and close interaction with the nearby dwarf galaxy NGC 5195 have made it a favorite subject for astronomers.

Recently, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) captured a brand new image of the Whirlpool Galaxy, providing a fresh perspective on this classic deep sky object. The image reveals star clusters forming within the galaxy for the first time. JWST’s infrared capabilities allow for unique views of the galaxy, showcasing a bright, pale blue eye-like core surrounded by concentric circles of deep orange dust filaments and yellow spirals of ionized gas.

This incredible image is the result of observations by the Feedback in Emerging extrAgalactic Star clusTers (FEAST) project. FEAST aims to understand stellar feedback, the energy injected into the surroundings by forming stars, which plays a crucial role in the creation of new stars.

The Whirlpool Galaxy’s spiral arms, which give it its majestic appearance, have been of great interest to astronomers. Its face-on view and close interaction with NGC 5195 make it an ideal target for study. NGC 5195’s gravitational influence is believed to contribute to the Whirlpool Galaxy’s well-defined and expansive spiral arms.

For observers in the Northern Hemisphere, the Whirlpool Galaxy is one of the easiest and grandest galaxies to spot. It can be located between the star Alkaid and Cor Carol in Canes Venatici. Using a good telescope, one can not only see the Whirlpool Galaxy but also observe NGC 5195 and the chain of stars connecting the two objects.

In conclusion, the James Webb Space Telescope has provided a truly breathtaking view of the Whirlpool Galaxy. With its exceptional infrared capabilities, it has allowed astronomers to witness the formation of star clusters within the galaxy, shedding new light on the fascinating processes of stellar feedback. The Whirlpool Galaxy continues to captivate observers and researchers alike with its splendid beauty and complex interactions with NGC 5195.

Sources:

– The James Webb Space Telescope

– The Hubble Space Telescope