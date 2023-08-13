The Marvels of NGC 6652: A Look into a Globular Cluster

NGC 6652 is a globular cluster located in the constellation Sagittarius, around 30,000 light-years away from Earth. These clusters are significant because they contain some of the oldest stars in our Milky Way galaxy.

This particular cluster, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, is known as NGC 6652 and is situated approximately 6,500 light-years from the heart of our galaxy. According to a study published in the journal Research in Astronomy and Astrophysics, NGC 6652 is estimated to be around 13.6 billion years old, making it one of the oldest objects within the Milky Way.

Globular clusters are dense collections of ancient stars, ranging from 10 to 13 billion years old, providing insights into the early stages of the universe and our galaxy’s formation. There have been approximately 150 of these clusters discovered in the halo of the Milky Way.

Researchers propose that globular clusters might have emerged a few hundred million years after the Big Bang, evolving around supermassive stars that existed for only a couple of million years. A study in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics supports this hypothesis.

The remarkable image of NGC 6652, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope using the Advanced Camera for Surveys and Wide Field Camera 3, showcases pale blue stars amidst a backdrop of redder stars. The tight clustering of stars within globular clusters is a result of intense gravitational attraction towards a spherical core.

This particular image is a collaboration between two teams of scientists. One team focused on determining the age of globular clusters within the Milky Way, while the other aimed to analyze the composition of stars, including carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen, within clusters such as NGC 6652.

Observing globular clusters is best done from the Southern Hemisphere or during June and July in the Northern Hemisphere, when the center of the Milky Way is visible. While NGC 6652 can be challenging to spot from north of the equator, globular clusters like the Great Hercules Cluster, also known as M13 in the constellation Hercules, offer a comparable and more accessible sight.

The exploration of NGC 6652 and other globular clusters provides scientists with valuable information about the origins and development of our galaxy and the wider universe.