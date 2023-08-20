NGC 6684: A Unique Lenticular Galaxy

NGC 6684 is an intriguing lenticular galaxy located approximately 44 million light-years away in the Pavo constellation. Distinguished by its peculiar appearance, this distant galaxy, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, stands out from our own Milky Way.

Unlike the spiral structure of the Milky Way, NGC 6684 showcases a hazy, lens-like shape when observed from the side. Within its core, a bulge of stars resides, but it lacks the spiral arms characteristic of spiral galaxies. Instead, NGC 6684 features a disk of stars.

Astronomers speculate that lenticular galaxies such as NGC 6684 contain older stars compared to their spiral counterparts. They propose two possibilities: either lenticular galaxies are aging spirals with faded arms or they are the result of merged spiral galaxies.

Fascinatingly, recent studies suggest that the Milky Way may have evolved from a lenticular galaxy billions of years ago, before gravitational interactions with other galaxies shaped its spiral arms. Other lenticular galaxies, including NGC 1023, NGC 5283, and NGC 3489, have also been imaged by the Hubble Space Telescope.

While NGC 6684 is too small to be seen with backyard telescopes or binoculars, there is an opportunity to view another galaxy easily. In late September and early October, look towards the eastern sky after dark to catch a glimpse of the Andromeda galaxy, also known as M31. As the closest major galaxy to the Milky Way, Andromeda is a spiral galaxy visible to the naked eye in dark skies or with stargazing binoculars.

Although the best possible view of Andromeda will occur in approximately 4 billion years when it collides with the Milky Way, merging the two galaxies forever, its presence in the night sky remains a remarkable sight.