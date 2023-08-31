The Growing Problem of Space Debris and Lack of Governance

Space debris is becoming a growing concern as more countries and private companies venture into space exploration. With an increasing number of missions to the Moon and an expanding presence in Earth’s orbit, the issue of managing space junk becomes vital. Currently, there are nearly 7,700 satellites circling a few hundred miles above Earth, a number that could potentially reach hundreds of thousands by 2027. This congestion poses risks not only to active satellites but also to future space missions.

The Moon is already littered with remnants of human activities, including discarded rocket boosters, bags of human waste, and miscellaneous items like golf balls and boots. The accumulated trash on the lunar surface amounts to approximately 200 tons. Earth’s orbit faces a similar problem, with defunct spacecraft, spent rocket boosters, and even discarded astronaut belongings creating clutter. There are estimated to be around 23,000 objects larger than 10 cm and millions of smaller debris pieces moving at an astonishing speed of 15,000 mph.

The lack of governance and ownership rights over space assets exacerbates the issue of space debris. While the United Nations Outer Space Treaty of 1967 states that no country can claim ownership of the Moon, it provides little guidance on the responsibilities of companies and individuals operating in space. The United Nations Moon Agreement of 1979, which treats the Moon and its resources as a common heritage of humanity, was not signed by major space powers like the United States, Russia, and China. The absence of clear regulations and enforcement mechanisms contributes to the tragedy of the commons, where each party has access to shared resources but lacks the ability to prevent overexploitation by others.

Scientists and experts argue that the international community should recognize the orbital space environment as a global commons that requires protection and governance. A Nature article proposes a global commons framework to address the growing problem of space debris and protect Earth’s orbit. However, achieving global consensus and implementing effective regulations will be challenging, given the diverse interests and competitive nature of space exploration.

Space debris poses not only immediate risks to operational satellites but also potential long-term consequences that could render near-Earth orbit unusable. With the increasing number of missions and satellite deployments, urgent action is required to ensure the sustainable and responsible use of space resources. A collaborative and comprehensive approach involving international agreements, regulations, and the responsible behavior of space-faring entities is crucial to mitigating the space debris problem and securing the future of space exploration.

Sources:

– Original article: [source]

– “The Growth of Space Debris,” NASA – Orbital Debris Program Office: [source]

– “Space Debris and Space Traffic Management,” European Space Agency: [source]

– “The Kessler Syndrome,” Scientific American: [source]