Weather Conditions Could Impact SpaceX’s Next Launch

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 5, 2023
Forecasters are predicting inclement weather that may affect SpaceX’s upcoming launch this weekend. However, conditions are expected to improve as the launch window progresses.

According to Space Force forecasters, there is a 30% chance of favorable weather for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and Starlink internet satellites. The launch window is set to open at 8:22 p.m. EDT on Sunday, August 6, and close at 12:25 a.m. on Monday, August 7. As the window progresses, conditions are expected to improve to an 80% chance of a successful launch.

Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station will be the hosting site for this mission. However, weather conditions are a cause for concern. Forecasters are anticipating the development of showers and storms due to a deep southwesterly flow and above-normal atmospheric moisture. These weather patterns are expected to persist from this weekend through the middle of next week.

Despite the inclement weather, forecasters expect thunderstorms to diminish or move offshore later in the launch window. This will result in a gradual thinning of remnant cloud cover, providing an opportunity for a successful launch.

In the event of a 24-hour delay, forecasters anticipate similar weather conditions, with a 30% chance of a launch at the beginning of the window, increasing to 80% by the end.

The payload fairing of the Falcon 9 rocket will carry numerous Starlink internet satellites. These satellites are intended to be deployed along a southeastern trajectory. Additionally, the first stage of the rocket is expected to make a landing on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

If the launch proceeds as scheduled, it will mark the 40th launch of the year for the Space Coast.

For the latest updates on the launch schedule, you can visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

