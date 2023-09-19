First Orbital Factory Stranded in Space as Reentry Denied

The first orbital factory, developed by Varda Space Industries, is currently stuck in orbit after being denied reentry back to Earth due to safety concerns. The U.S. Air Force declined the company’s request to land its in-space manufacturing capsule at a Utah training area, while the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) did not grant permission for reentry into Earth’s atmosphere.

The FAA cited “overall safety, risk, and impact analysis” as the reason for denying the request. Varda Space has not provided details on which regulatory requirements have not been met, responding with a simple “no comment” in an email.

Despite being stranded, Varda Space assures that the spacecraft is still functioning well. The capsule was originally designed to spend up to a year in orbit if necessary. The company looks forward to collaborating with government partners to find a solution and bring the capsule back to Earth as soon as possible.

The spacecraft, launched on June 12, weighs 120 kilograms and is designed to manufacture products in a microgravity environment. Its first experiment successfully produced crystals of the HIV drug ritonavir in orbit, taking advantage of the benefits of the microgravity environment that can lead to better production and higher quality crystals.

Varda’s capsule was scheduled for reentry on September 5 or 7, but the company’s application was denied on September 6. They have since requested reconsideration from the FAA, and are awaiting a response.

Varda Space’s manufacturing capsule represents the growing space industry’s ability to access low Earth orbit more easily. However, it also highlights the challenges faced by a young space industry where regulations for spacecraft are still being developed.

