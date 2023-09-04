The Dragon Capsule’s Splashdown May Bring a Noisy Spectacle

The Dragon Capsule is set to make its splashdown at 12:17 a.m. East of Brunswick, and residents of the First Coast should be prepared for a potential sonic boom around midnight. In addition to the sonic boom, there is a possibility that a reentry fireball may be visible across North Florida and South Georgia.

The Dragon Capsule is returning Crew-6 back to Earth after their mission on the International Space Station. Comprised of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, and UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, the crew left the Kennedy Space Center on March 2, 2023.

Those residing within 40 miles on either side of the Dragon Capsule’s path could experience the sonic boom, a loud noise caused by the shock waves created when an aircraft or spacecraft exceeds the speed of sound. This phenomenon occurs when the capsule reaches the lower atmosphere during reentry.

If the conditions are favorable, residents may also witness a reentry fireball, which is a bright light caused by the intense heat generated as the spacecraft travels through the Earth’s atmosphere. The fireball occurs due to the friction between the capsule and the air molecules and is often visible as a streak of light.

The Dragon Capsule’s return to Earth is an important milestone for the Crew-6 members, who have spent several months conducting research and experiments in the microgravity environment of the International Space Station. The splashdown marks the successful completion of their mission and their safe return home.

