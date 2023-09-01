A Rare Encounter: Amateur Astronomer Captures Collision on Jupiter

An amateur astronomer recently made a significant discovery when they accidentally captured a celestial object colliding with Jupiter, the largest planet in our Solar System. The collision released a brief but intense flash of energy, marking a rare event that is not often documented by scientists.

The impact was first noticed by the Okinawa-based astronomical observation projects OASES and PONCOTS. They promptly alerted the public through social media, urging anyone who had also observed Jupiter around the same time to check their shooting data for any signs of a flash. Shortly after their plea, the MASA Planetary Log responded with imagery showcasing the dramatic collision.

Although the exact size of the object remains unknown, it was clearly substantial enough to create a spectacle. Jupiter is frequently bombarded with cosmic objects due to its close proximity to the asteroid belt and its immense gravitational pull, which attracts passing objects like a magnet.

Research from 2013 suggested that Jupiter is struck by objects ranging from 5 to 20 meters in diameter approximately 12 to 60 times each year. Objects larger than 100 meters are likely to collide with Jupiter every few years – a rate significantly higher than similar impacts on Earth.

Despite the frequency of collisions, Jupiter’s massive size and gravitational force enable it to draw away many stray asteroids and comets from the inner planets, providing a level of protection for Earth. However, it is possible that Jupiter’s gravitational influence may occasionally fling some of these objects toward our planet.

Over the years, astronomers have managed to capture several moments of impact on Jupiter. The most notable collision occurred in 1994 when the comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 collided with the gas giant, marking the first direct observation of two celestial bodies colliding in our Solar System. Since then, numerous other Jupiter impacts have been observed.

This recent collision, accidentally documented by an amateur astronomer, adds to the limited but valuable collection of observations that contribute to our understanding of collisions and interactions within our Solar System.

Sources:

– OASES and PONCOTS astronomical observation projects

– MASA Planetary Log account on Twitter

– Space.com