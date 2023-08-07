Iron Meteorites and their Magnetic Properties: Unveiling their Origins

Iron meteorites have a unique characteristic that sets them apart – they are often magnetic. Although the magnetism may not be particularly strong, it holds valuable information about the origin of these meteorites. Due to this, astronomers advise against using magnets to distinguish meteorites from surrounding rocks, as the magnetic history of a meteorite serves as a crucial scientific record that can be erased by hand magnets.

The reason why iron meteorites exhibit magnetism is because they form in the presence of a magnetic field. The iron grains within the meteorite align themselves along the external magnetic field, resulting in the meteorite possessing its own magnetism. An example of this is the Martian meteorite, also known as Black Beauty, which acquired its magnetism from the strong magnetic field of young Mars.

Interestingly, some iron meteorites display magnetic properties despite not having formed in a strong magnetic field. These meteorites, categorized as IVA, are fragments of smaller asteroids. Small asteroids typically lack strong magnetic fields and therefore IVA meteorites should not exhibit magnetism, yet many of them do. A recent study sheds light on how this is possible.

Small asteroids are formed through a process known as the rubble pile method, wherein iron-rich rock chunks aggregate over time and eventually develop into an asteroid. For a celestial body to generate a strong magnetic field, liquid iron is required to create a dynamo effect. Since small asteroids do not possess the necessary conditions for this dynamo effect, they cannot generate magnetic fields. Or so it was thought.

Collision events also play a significant role in the evolution of asteroids. These collisions result in the fragmentation of asteroids, with some fragments becoming the meteorites that we discover on Earth. The study demonstrates that these impacts can create a magnetic dynamo within an asteroid. If the colliding body is not powerful enough to completely disintegrate the asteroid but manages to melt a layer of material near the surface, a sequence of events unfolds.

The cold rubble core, when surrounded by a molten layer, experiences heating. Lighter elements evaporate from the core and move towards the surface, causing layers to churn and generate convection. This convection of iron leads to the generation of a magnetic field, which imprints itself onto certain parts of the asteroid. Subsequent collisions then produce magnetic fragments, some of which make their way to Earth.

Thus, the magnetism observed in IVA meteorites does not originate from the formation of their parent asteroid, but rather from later collision events that stirred up their core. By understanding this phenomenon, researchers can gain valuable insights into the history of our solar system, including the role of planetary drift in triggering asteroid collisions with greater frequency.

Considering these findings, it becomes clear why seeking meteorites with hand magnets is not recommended. The very act of finding a meteorite could inadvertently erase the valuable history of its collisions.