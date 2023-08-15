Rewritten Article: NASA/JPL Mars Rover Team

The NASA/JPL Mars Rover Team consists of a group of scientists and engineers from various institutions dedicated to exploring the surface of Mars with robotic rovers. The team includes experts in planetary geology, atmospheric science, climatology, and mission operations, among other fields.

While the specific roles and affiliations of each team member are not provided, their expertise and contributions are essential to the success of the Mars rover missions. They work together to plan and execute the rover’s activities, analyze data gathered from the Martian surface, and gain a deeper understanding of the Red Planet.

The team includes planetary geologists such as Ryan Anderson, Kristen Bennett, Fred Calef, Samantha Gwizd, Ken Herkenhoff, Rachel Kronyak, Catherine O’Connell-Cooper, Melissa Rice, Mark Salvatore, Susanne Schwenzer, Lucy Thompson, and Sharon Wilson. These scientists study the geology of Mars, including its rocks, sediments, and landforms, to unravel the planet’s past and its potential for supporting life.

Atmospheric scientists on the team, including Brittney Cooper, Scott Guzewich, Alex Innanen, and Claire Newman, focus on studying the Martian atmosphere. They investigate its composition, dynamics, and weather patterns to better understand the planet’s climate and atmospheric processes.

The team also includes experts in missions operations, such as Elena Amador-French, Keri Bean, Abigail Fraeman, Evan Hilgemann, Ashley Stroupe, Remington Free, and Alivia Eng. These professionals ensure the smooth coordination and execution of the rover’s activities on the Martian surface, maximizing its scientific output and longevity.

Other team members, such as Michael Battalio, Mariah Baker, Christopher Edwards, Natalie Moore, Dawn Sumner, and Vivian Sun, bring additional expertise in fields like planetary climatology, mission operations, and general geological research.

Together, the NASA/JPL Mars Rover Team collaborates closely with the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers to uncover the mysteries of Mars. Their collective efforts have resulted in groundbreaking discoveries and advancements in our understanding of the Red Planet’s past habitability and potential for future exploration.