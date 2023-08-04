Curiosity Rover’s Sol 3906 Activities

On Sol 3906, the Curiosity rover on Mars had limited power available for its activities. As the Arm Rover Planner, careful consideration was given to the sequencing of contact science activities.

The two-sol plan began with a nap to conserve power. After waking up in the afternoon, a short block of imaging was scheduled. Mastcam captured three stereo mosaics, including one of the Mt. Sharp foothills to examine layer orientations, a target called “Zagori” which consisted of large sand ripples, and a mosaic of nearby small craters. Additionally, an extension mosaic of the workspace was taken to investigate a pit and determine if it was another small crater. ChemCam also conducted LIBS observations of a nodular rock target called “Valimi.”

Following the imaging, the focus shifted to contact science. The workspace, as seen in the image, presented some challenges when assessing the contact science targets. The DRT target, “Samaria,” appeared rough in the images, but upon further examination, it was determined to be manageable. The target was brushed and the MAHLI and APXS instruments were used. However, the slight roughness prevented the rover from getting to the desired 1-cm close approach, but a 1.5 cm distance was achieved. Another target, “Kythira,” was a vein target that protruded above the rock surface. The APXS contact with the vein was considered safe, allowing for the use of MAHLI and APXS. There was some uncertainty regarding the arm placement, potentially causing the rover to not be perfectly centered on the vein.

The following morning, around 5:30, the mission aimed to find frost. While Curiosity is near the equator, conditions were just right for the possibility of frost formation. The instruments required significant heating to ensure their safety. ChemCam observed a soil target called “Filia” for signs of frost. Concurrently, REMS measured relative humidity and temperature, and Navcam captured a zenith movie to study weather conditions and clouds.

After a nap, the rover continued the frost experiment on Filia and performed additional scientific activities. ChemCam conducted a passive sky observation to measure water vapor in the atmosphere. Mastcam captured documentation images of Filia and Valimi, as well as multispectral images of the Samaria DRT target and the Zagori dune field to assess dust coverage.

Following another short nap, it was time to drive. Although the terrain was improving, with smaller rocks and sand patches, it still posed challenges. The stereo coverage had holes, making long-distance driving difficult, and the rover’s tilt caused it to slip to the side. Checkpoints were incorporated into the driving sequence to ensure the rover stayed on the planned route. Due to limited power, only a 20m drive was possible. Post-drive imaging was then conducted, including capturing images of the drive direction, workspace, clasts, and a twilight MARDI image.