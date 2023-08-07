Highest-Energy Gamma Rays Discovered from the Sun

Researchers at Michigan State University have made a groundbreaking discovery by detecting the highest-energy gamma rays emanating from the sun. This discovery raises new questions about our understanding of the sun and its high-energy processes.

The gamma rays were observed using the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov Observatory (HAWC) located in Mexico. HAWC is capable of detecting these gamma rays because they lose energy in Earth’s atmosphere, making them harmless to life.

Mehr Un Nisa, a postdoctoral researcher at MSU and the corresponding author of the study, states that this discovery not only adds to our knowledge of our galaxy at the highest energies but also raises questions about the sun itself.

Prior to this discovery, scientists believed they had a good understanding of the sun. However, the detection of these abundant and bright gamma rays challenges their previous assumptions.

HAWC operates differently from traditional telescopes. Instead of using glass lenses, it consists of 300 large water tanks, each filled with water. The observatory is situated at a high altitude, allowing it to observe the air showers created when gamma rays collide with the atmosphere.

These air showers release Cherenkov radiation when the shower particles interact with water in HAWC’s tanks. This radiation can be detected and analyzed by the observatory’s instruments.

The researchers started collecting data in 2015 and analyzed six years’ worth of data to uncover the excess of gamma rays emanating from the sun. These gamma rays had an energy level of 1 trillion electron volts (1 TeV), which was surprising not only due to the high energy level but also because of the abundance of gamma rays observed.

This discovery challenges previous predictions that the sun could produce gamma rays. It opens up possibilities for further research into the sun’s high-energy processes and provides new insights into our understanding of our own star.