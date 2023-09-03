Geomagnetic Storm Expected on September 3

The National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued a Geomagnetic Storm watch for Earth on Sunday, September 3. This storm is forecasted to be a level one storm, which means it will be mild and is unlikely to pose any threat to life on the planet. However, the storm is expected to cause some stunning aurora displays and may lead to minor disruptions in electrical grids, navigation, and communication systems.

The current storm is unrelated to two approaching Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) that left the sun on August 30 and September 1. These CMEs, which are large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun’s corona, could potentially enhance the ongoing storm and increase its intensity to a level two storm. CMEs travel outward from the Sun at speeds ranging from slower than 250 kilometers per second (km/s) to as fast as near 3000 km/s.

Geomagnetic storms refer to disruptions in the Earth’s magnetic field caused by solar emissions. They are graded on a scale of G1 to G5, with G1 being the weakest and G5 being the most intense. G1 storms can occur on a regular basis, while G5 storms occur rarely.

While the G1 geomagnetic storm forecasted for September 3 is unlikely to cause any damage to life on Earth, it can still impact power grids and satellite functions, such as GPS systems and mobile devices. During extreme solar storm events, charged solar particles can even damage spacecraft electronics and disrupt GPS signals. The Carrington Event of 1859 is known as the greatest solar storm ever recorded, during which telegraph clerks reported sparks flying off their machines.

