Solar Storm Expected to Hit Earth Tonight

The European Space Agency (ESA) recently provided information about a solar storm in 2021 that simultaneously struck the Earth, Moon, and Mars. Fortunately, the impact on our planet was not detrimental. However, another coronal mass ejection (CME) is predicted to reach Earth, and if conditions are favorable, it could escalate into a dangerous solar storm. According to NASA models, the storm is expected to arrive near midnight today, August 4.

A report by SpaceWeather.com states that a CME is anticipated to hit Earth later today, potentially causing G1-class geomagnetic storms. The CME was propelled towards us by one of several M-class solar flares that occurred earlier in the week. Although it is uncertain which specific flare initiated the CME, both NASA and NOAA models agree that it should reach us around the UT midnight boundary between August 4th and 5th.

The CME headed for Earth is part of a series of M-class solar flare eruptions that occurred on August 1. During this time, a significant sunspot was observed to explode approximately every 3 hours, resulting in periodic shortwave radio blackouts on Earth. While the upcoming storm is projected to be minor, its impact can be exacerbated under the right conditions. The presence of solar winds and a co-rotating interaction region (CIR) can allow particles to escape Earth’s magnetosphere and enter the lower atmosphere, significantly amplifying the overall effects of the storm.

In the worst-case scenario, small satellites may sustain damage, wireless communication including GPS and mobile networks could be interrupted, the internet may experience disruptions, and ground-based electronics could be overwhelmed. However, it is currently too early to be overly concerned. NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates based on the severity of the storm.

NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) is an essential tool for observing the sun and its effects on the solar system. Launched in 1995, SOHO is a collaborative effort between NASA and the ESA. It is equipped with 12 scientific instruments that capture images of the sun’s corona, measure surface velocity and magnetic fields, and observe the faint corona surrounding the sun. SOHO plays a vital role in studying the sun, its atmosphere, and its impact on our solar system.