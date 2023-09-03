Solar Storm Expected to Hit Earth Today, September 3

A solar storm is expected to hit Earth today, September 3. According to a report by Spaceweather.com, two coronal mass ejections (CME) are expected to make an impact on the Earth’s atmosphere. While the impact is not expected to be major, the combination of the two CMEs has the potential to cause geomagnetic storms.

The first CME, which left the sun on August 30 following a “canyon of fire” magnetic filament eruption, is definitely heading towards Earth. The second CME is less certain to hit, but it is more potent. Depending on the timing and other factors, this event could lead to auroras appearing in northern-tier US states such as New York, Minnesota, and Washington.

A solar flare is a giant explosion on the sun that sends energy, light, and high-speed particles into space. These flares are often accompanied by coronal mass ejections, which are solar magnetic storms. The number of solar flares typically increases approximately every 11 years.

In other news, NASA has announced that there will be a full moon on September 29, which will be the fourth and final supermoon of the year. Meanwhile, the US Space Agency has released a poster in celebration of the special role of eclipses in connecting art and science, in anticipation of two solar eclipses that will cross the United States on October 14, 2023, and April 8, 2024.

Overall, while the solar storm expected to hit Earth today may not have a major impact, it is a reminder of the powerful forces at work in our solar system. It also presents an opportunity for skywatchers to witness the beauty of auroras and look forward to future celestial events.

Sources:

– Spaceweather.com

– NASA