The Potential of Aerographite Solar Sails for Space Travel

A recent study has explored the potential for using aerographite solar sails for space travel, specifically for missions to Mars and interstellar space. These solar sails have the ability to significantly reduce both the time and fuel required for such missions. The research comes at a time when numerous organizations are investigating the use of solar sails, with successful missions like The Planetary Society’s LightSail2.

Solar sails differ from conventional rockets in that they do not require fuel for propulsion. Instead, they utilize sunlight to generate propulsion, much like wind sails capturing wind when traveling across water. As the solar sails are deployed, they capture more solar photons, gradually increasing the speed of the spacecraft. This unique propulsion mechanism holds the key to faster and more efficient long-term space missions.

In the study, researchers conducted simulations using aerographite solar sails with a mass of up to 1 kilogram. They analyzed two trajectories for travel to Mars and interstellar space: direct outward transfer and inward transfer methods. The direct outward transfer involved the solar sail deploying and departing directly from a polar orbit around Earth. The researchers found that deploying the solar sail when Mars is in opposition to the Sun yielded the best results for velocity and travel time. The same polar orbit deployment and departure were used for the trajectory to the heliopause.

Aerographite, with its low density of 0.18 kilograms per cubic meter, is a highly promising material for solar sails. Its density is significantly smaller than conventional materials like Mylar, resulting in higher thrust force. The researchers discovered that the direct outward transfer method took 26 days to reach Mars, while the inward transfer method took 126 days. For the journey to the heliopause, the corresponding times were 5.3 years and 4.2 years, respectively.

Deceleration upon arrival at the destination, such as Mars, remains a challenge for solar sails. The researchers suggest that aerocapture maneuvers could be a potential solution, which involves using the atmosphere to gradually reduce velocity due to drag. This reduces the need for additional braking thrusters and decreases the spacecraft’s mass. However, further study is required to determine alternative strategies.

The development of solar sail technology has been ongoing for decades. NASA has proposed its use since the 1970s, and a recent example is the NASA Solar Cruiser scheduled to launch in 2025. Continued research and innovation in solar sail technology will unlock new possibilities for future space exploration.

