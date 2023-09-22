A Cosmic Alignment Solves the Solar Mystery: Why is the Sun’s Atmosphere So Hot?

A recent measurement utilizing the alignment of two spacecraft has made significant progress in solving the long-standing mystery of why the Sun’s atmosphere, known as the corona, is so hot. The corona is a plasma, an electrically charged gas, with temperatures reaching around one million degrees Celsius. This is surprising because the Sun’s surface is much cooler at around 6,000 degrees Celsius. The prevailing theory suggests that turbulence in the solar atmosphere could be responsible for heating the plasma in the corona, but investigating this phenomenon has been challenging due to the limitations of single spacecraft missions.

To overcome these challenges, scientists have utilized two spacecraft: the ESA-led Solar Orbiter and NASA’s Parker Solar Probe. Solar Orbiter performs remote sensing operations while also capturing in-situ measurements, while Parker Solar Probe specializes in in-situ measurements. The key was aligning the two spacecraft to capture both large-scale and small-scale data simultaneously.

Daniele Telloni, a researcher at the Italian National Institute for Astrophysics, discovered a favorable alignment between the two spacecraft in June 2022. By performing a slight maneuver with Solar Orbiter, Parker Solar Probe came within the field of view of the Metis instrument on Solar Orbiter, allowing for combined observations. This alignment resulted in the first-ever simultaneous measurements of the solar corona’s large-scale configuration and the microphysical properties of the plasma.

This breakthrough measurement has enabled scientists to estimate the coronal heating rate, providing valuable insights into the mechanisms behind the extreme temperatures of the Sun’s corona. Using both Solar Orbiter and Parker Solar Probe together has opened up new possibilities for solar research, allowing for a more comprehensive understanding of the Sun’s atmosphere.

Overall, this alignment between two spacecraft has shed light on a cosmic mystery that has puzzled scientists for decades, bringing us closer to unlocking the secrets of the Sun’s hot atmosphere.

Sources:

– The original source article does not provide a specific URL.

– Definitions:

– Plasma: An ionized gas consisting of positive ions and free electrons.

– Celsius: A temperature scale where 0 °C is the freezing point of water and 100 °C is the boiling point of water at 1 atm pressure.

– Solar Orbiter: ESA & NASA’s Solar Orbiter mission.

– Parker Solar Probe: NASA’s Parker Solar Probe mission.