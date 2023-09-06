Exploring the Gale Crater: Curiosity Rover’s Latest Endeavors

In the latest planning session for the Curiosity rover, the team had to consider various activities to prioritize. One challenge was fitting in arm contact science, targeted science, and a drive before an early decisional downlink pass with low data volume. However, an unexpected obstacle made the decision-making process easier. During the weekend drive, Curiosity ended up with one wheel perched on a rock, posing a risk if the rover were to slip off. This prevented the team from safely unstowing the arm and conducting contact science.

Despite this setback, the science team has made the most of the situation. Imaging of the Gediz Vallis ridge continues, as it provides valuable insights into the formation of this late feature within Gale crater. The presence of large blocks within the ridge suggests a high-energy environment, potentially resulting from a landslide, flooding event, or glacial activity. Detailed analysis of these blocks will help determine their relationship to other rocks in the area, as well as their role in the broader geological context.

The team will also investigate the layering and structure within the Kukenan butte, furthering their understanding of the stratigraphy in relation to the rover’s path. ChemCam will capture a long-distance mosaic image of the butte to aid in this analysis. Additionally, the immediate vicinity of the rover will not be overlooked. ChemCam will fire its laser at an elongate resistant feature called “Olympia” to study its chemistry, while Mastcam will document the surrounding area.

In an effort to make the most of the available opportunities, the environmental team managed to include a Navcam dust devil movie before the rover moves on. After the drive, the Mars Descent Imager (MARDI) will capture images of the new terrain beneath the rover. Standard activities, such as monitoring environmental conditions, radiation levels, and subsurface water detection, will also be carried out.

Despite the challenges faced during this planning session, the Curiosity rover continues to fulfill its scientific objectives and provide valuable insights into the geological history of Mars.

Definitions:

– Arm contact science: Scientific activities involving the rover’s robotic arm interacting with the Martian surface.

– Targeted science: Scientific observations specifically focused on selected features or areas of interest.

– Stratigraphy: The study of rock layers (strata) and their arrangement in order to understand the geological history of an area.

